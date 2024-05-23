HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V grew its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,263 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $19,031,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4,667.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,665,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,913,000 after purchasing an additional 113,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,773. The firm has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $71.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average of $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.7008 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HDB

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.