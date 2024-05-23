BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.9% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,175,000 after acquiring an additional 200,655 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after acquiring an additional 897,256 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,416,000 after acquiring an additional 59,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,287,000 after purchasing an additional 349,044 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.74. 754,471 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.54. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

