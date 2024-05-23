BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 41,892 BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC owned about 4.76% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $864,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.
BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $45.38. 447,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.32. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $32.81 and a 52 week high of $45.66.
BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Profile
The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.