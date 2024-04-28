Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.450-15.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 14.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.7 billion-$12.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.8 billion. Laboratory Co. of America also updated its FY24 guidance to $14.45-15.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LH. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an in-line rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.14.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $198.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.85 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,305 shares of company stock worth $11,761,059 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

