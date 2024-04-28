Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $314.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $308.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $329.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.92. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 367.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

