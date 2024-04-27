William Blair Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.86.

MANH stock opened at $209.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.79. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $164.55 and a 52 week high of $266.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 68.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. The business had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 22.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

