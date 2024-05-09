Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MBUU. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Malibu Boats from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

MBUU stock opened at $35.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.83. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $62.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.87 million, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, Director Mark W. Lanigan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.43 per share, with a total value of $668,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,692.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark W. Lanigan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.43 per share, for a total transaction of $668,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,692.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael K. Hooks bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $535,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 828.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 37,197 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 93,004 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,926,000 after purchasing an additional 35,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

