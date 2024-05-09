Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Spok Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Spok stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. Spok has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $302.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.27.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $34.91 million for the quarter.

Spok Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Spok

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is 150.60%.

In related news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 25,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $464,611.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 696,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,483,735.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Spok by 439.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spok by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spok during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 82.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spok in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

See Also

