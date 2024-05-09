StockNews.com Downgrades Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Identiv from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Identiv Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Identiv stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. Identiv has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $9.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Identiv had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Identiv will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Identiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $829,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Identiv by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 426,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth $459,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,098 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

