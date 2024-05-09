Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Insider George M. Schisler Sells 400 Shares

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $363,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,141,376.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $913.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $940.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $824.74. The stock has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $512.09 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.99 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lam Research from $825.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $950.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.