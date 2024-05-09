Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.10.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $269.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.37 and a 200-day moving average of $240.89. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $196.74 and a 1-year high of $278.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 516 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

