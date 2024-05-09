Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 0.5 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,727,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth $5,105,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 423.9% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 66,215 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $3,854,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 107,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 47,167 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $116.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.83 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.67%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

