Donal L. Mulligan Purchases 30,000 Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Stock

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) Director Donal L. Mulligan purchased 30,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Herbalife Stock Performance

NYSE HLF opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45. Herbalife Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HLF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife in the third quarter worth $146,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Herbalife in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000.

About Herbalife

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.