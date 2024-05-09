John P. Gainor, Jr. Buys 500 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Saia Stock Up 1.7 %

SAIA stock opened at $413.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $544.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.70. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.71. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $266.91 and a 12-month high of $628.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Saia in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in Saia by 70.7% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Saia from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Saia from $528.00 to $473.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $497.22.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

