VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

UEVM stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.76. The company has a market capitalization of $179.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.72. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $46.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,244,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,728 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 80.11% of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF worth $134,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

