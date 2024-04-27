DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $155.68 million, a PE ratio of 72.94 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48. DLH has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $17.58.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeanine M. Christian sold 3,826 shares of DLH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $65,003.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,125 shares in the company, valued at $358,913.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DLH by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 803,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 102,275 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DLH by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 548,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 47,866 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in DLH by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 505,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 72,173 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLH in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,180,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DLH by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

