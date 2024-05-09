Verus Financial Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 612 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 612 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $474.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,545,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,069,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $489.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.72 and a twelve month high of $531.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.93, for a total transaction of $218,505.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,186.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.93, for a total value of $218,505.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,186.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,223,416 shares of company stock worth $597,392,856 over the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.