Townsend & Associates Inc Has $1.79 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Townsend & Associates Inc lessened its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 48.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,098,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,756,000 after buying an additional 1,004,583 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 559.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,113,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after acquiring an additional 944,449 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,768,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,916,000 after purchasing an additional 856,751 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 220.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,045,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,474,000 after acquiring an additional 718,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,708,000 after purchasing an additional 475,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $12.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,772,808. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $22.63.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

