Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Issues Earnings Results

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.38, Zacks reports. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 125.46% and a negative return on equity of 37.07%. The company had revenue of $87.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZLAB traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.67. 2,566,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,028. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.11. Zai Lab has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $39.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Insider Transactions at Zai Lab

In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $31,151.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,478.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rafael Amado sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $47,979.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,093 shares in the company, valued at $378,953.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $31,151.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,478.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,568 shares of company stock valued at $208,508 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.