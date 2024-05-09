Townsend & Associates Inc Trims Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Townsend & Associates Inc reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,010,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,468,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $923,907,000 after purchasing an additional 492,011 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,515,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,599,000 after buying an additional 842,458 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,918,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,923,000 after buying an additional 144,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 11.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,205,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,952,000 after buying an additional 715,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,558. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $103.03.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DUK. Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.31.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

