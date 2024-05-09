Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Brookdale Senior Living stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 749,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $7.62.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.21). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $754.48 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKD. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth about $28,961,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 70.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,194,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 907,157 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,310,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,191,000 after buying an additional 742,822 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,765,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 740,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 4,859,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,283,000 after acquiring an additional 623,479 shares during the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

