VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 709,500 shares, a growth of 145.4% from the March 31st total of 289,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

VBIV opened at $0.57 on Friday. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

