Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the March 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCRB opened at $74.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.92. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.22 and a one year high of $77.75.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2749 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Core Bond ETF

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCRB. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Auour Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

