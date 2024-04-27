Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the March 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of VCRB opened at $74.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.92. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.22 and a one year high of $77.75.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2749 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.
The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
