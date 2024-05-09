The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Issues Earnings Results

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $438.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ HAIN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.91. 988,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,996. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $620.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.24.

In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAIN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

