Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,695,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,779. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $17.43.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Elanco Animal Health

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.