Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $206.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIN traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $42.55. The stock had a trading volume of 308,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,145. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $69.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17. The company has a market capitalization of $657.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.68.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also

