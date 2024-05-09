Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $206.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS.
Dine Brands Global Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DIN traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $42.55. The stock had a trading volume of 308,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,145. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $69.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17. The company has a market capitalization of $657.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.68.
Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.74%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
