Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the mining company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

TSE:DPM traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.92. 238,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,729. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$7.79 and a 12 month high of C$11.32.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$189.66 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.3451327 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 3,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$38,369.90. In other news, Senior Officer Navin Dyal acquired 15,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.70 per share, with a total value of C$160,500.00. Also, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 3,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$38,369.90. Insiders have sold a total of 79,790 shares of company stock valued at $798,029 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DPM shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

