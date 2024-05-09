Phibro Animal Health Co. (PAHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 5th

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th.

Phibro Animal Health has a payout ratio of 38.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.37. 56,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,037. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $17.46. The company has a market cap of $703.54 million, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

