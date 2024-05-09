Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Issues Earnings Results

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of HOOD stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 38,773,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,359,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.74. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $7,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 916,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,995,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $7,560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,413,026 shares of company stock worth $38,927,267 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

