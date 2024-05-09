Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $360.00 to $350.00. The stock had previously closed at $304.50, but opened at $289.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Corpay shares last traded at $289.60, with a volume of 70,108 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts have also commented on CPAY. Barclays boosted their price target on Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.39 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

