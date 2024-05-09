National Bankshares Raises Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$260.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$247.00 to C$260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IFC. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$264.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$247.30.

Shares of Intact Financial stock traded down C$2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$229.74. The company had a trading volume of 128,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$188.22 and a one year high of C$237.25. The firm has a market cap of C$40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$223.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$213.29.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.44 by C$0.03. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 14.526183 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total transaction of C$1,583,589.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

