Jet Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.18 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 27th. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $3.18 million and $130,485.94 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011458 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001375 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,828.89 or 0.99998720 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012128 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012542 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00186927 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $126,641.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.