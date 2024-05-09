Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.13

Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.13 and last traded at $43.78, with a volume of 182714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Brookfield Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BN. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Brookfield by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in Brookfield by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Brookfield by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

