Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 20,408 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,408 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,802,000 after purchasing an additional 250,617 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,374,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,724,000 after acquiring an additional 52,049 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,971,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,435,000 after purchasing an additional 227,319 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,942,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,605,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,302,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BEPC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.97. 82,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $36.16. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -93.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -443.75%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

