Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-2.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21. Teradata also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.310 EPS.

Teradata Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TDC stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.07. 161,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,054. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average of $42.14. Teradata has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Read Our Latest Report on Teradata

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,868,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,615 shares of company stock worth $2,903,644 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradata

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.