Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.46.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,676,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,005,216. The firm has a market cap of $193.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.59 and a 200 day moving average of $101.21. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

