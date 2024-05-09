Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,962 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $817,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $2,965,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $45,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 940,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,418,011.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 3,943 shares of company stock valued at $119,986 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $30.87 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

