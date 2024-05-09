Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

INGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair raised Inogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of INGN stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 97,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,943. The company has a market cap of $199.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Inogen has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.14. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $78.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 265,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 206,125 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 257,940 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 589,604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 76,294 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 225,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 95,913 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

