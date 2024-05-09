Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.10 EPS

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $418.23. The company had a trading volume of 121,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,311. The company has a market capitalization of $108.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $320.01 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $408.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,732.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,732.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,381 shares of company stock worth $5,203,249. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.18.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

