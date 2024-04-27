The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Trading Down 0.4%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.62 and last traded at $22.88. 21,572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 89,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a market cap of $746.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.30.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $261.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.18 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 2,724.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

