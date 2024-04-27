Short Interest in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW) Expands By 778.6%

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 778.6% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Trading Down 13.4 %
NASDAQ:BCSAW opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.25.
Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile
