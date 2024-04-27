Short Interest in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW) Expands By 778.6%

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 778.6% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Trading Down 13.4 %

NASDAQ:BCSAW opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

