Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.524 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up C$0.95 on Thursday, reaching C$54.73. The company had a trading volume of 292,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$51.78. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of C$39.38 and a 52-week high of C$58.19. The firm has a market cap of C$21.28 billion and a PE ratio of 34.70.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.9906994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.