Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Utah Medical Products has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Utah Medical Products Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UTMD traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $68.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,465. Utah Medical Products has a 52-week low of $65.91 and a 52-week high of $100.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.15.
About Utah Medical Products
Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.
