Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Utah Medical Products has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Utah Medical Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTMD traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $68.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,465. Utah Medical Products has a 52-week low of $65.91 and a 52-week high of $100.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Utah Medical Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Utah Medical Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

