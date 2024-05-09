Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Trading 9.7% Higher

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) rose 9.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $14.50. Approximately 155,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,091,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Arhaus Trading Up 18.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Arhaus had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Arhaus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Arhaus by 647.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Arhaus by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

