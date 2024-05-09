Suncor Energy Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

Suncor Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Suncor Energy has a payout ratio of 40.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Suncor Energy to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,972,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,139. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

