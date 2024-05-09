GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Trading Down 6.3%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.50 and last traded at $36.69. Approximately 1,594,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,038,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GCT

GigaCloud Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.72.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.29. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $244.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.30 million. Analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GigaCloud Technology

In other news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $35,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,148,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,178,792.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Xin Wan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $4,089,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 947,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,829,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $35,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,148,912 shares in the company, valued at $37,178,792.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 828,464 shares of company stock worth $26,271,295 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 86.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GigaCloud Technology

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.