Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Up 10.9%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)’s share price was up 10.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 2,319,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 5,023,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXK. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Endeavour Silver Trading Up 18.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $781.11 million, a P/E ratio of 153.50 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 2.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCIA Inc purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth $41,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

