Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading 6.9% Higher

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25. 1,847,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 7,697,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 2.21.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 15.6% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

