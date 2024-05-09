Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Stock Price Up 8%

Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) was up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.29 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 145,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 574,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Auna in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.60 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Auna in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Auna in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Auna in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auna stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Auna SA ( NYSE:AUNA Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 132,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Auna as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

