Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Stock Price Up 8%

Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) was up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.29 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 145,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 574,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Auna in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.60 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Auna in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Auna in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Auna in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
