Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Stock Price Up 8%

Auna SA (NYSE:AUNAGet Free Report) was up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.29 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 145,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 574,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Auna in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.60 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Auna in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Auna in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Auna in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Auna Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auna stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Auna SA (NYSE:AUNAFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 132,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Auna as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Auna

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

