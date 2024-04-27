Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Short Interest Up 800.0% in April

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Crystal Valley Financial Stock Performance

CYVF stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. Crystal Valley Financial has a twelve month low of $57.57 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average is $58.98.

Get Crystal Valley Financial alerts:

Crystal Valley Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Crystal Valley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

About Crystal Valley Financial

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana, the United States. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as IRAs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crystal Valley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crystal Valley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.