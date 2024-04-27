Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Short Interest Up 800.0% in April

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Crystal Valley Financial Stock Performance
CYVF stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. Crystal Valley Financial has a twelve month low of $57.57 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average is $58.98.
Crystal Valley Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Crystal Valley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.
About Crystal Valley Financial
Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana, the United States. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as IRAs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Crystal Valley Financial
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Crystal Valley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crystal Valley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.